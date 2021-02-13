CNG tractors will change rural economy: Gadkari

Tractors running on CNG instead of diesel will save thousands of rupees for the farmer and change the rural economy of India, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Friday as he inaugurated India’s first tractor run on CNG as a prototype.

Pitching for the promotion of clean fuel, Gadkari said there is a potential for setting up at least 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India.

The first tractor is Gadkari’s own unit registered in his name, dedicated for this experiment that, he said, is now successful and ready for commercial production. The minister also said a farmer could save on an average Rs 1.5-Rs 2 lakh on fuel costs by using CNG tractor.