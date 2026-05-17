CNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR by Re 1 per kg, second rise in two days

This is the second hike in prices of CNG in the past two days.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiMay 17, 2026 09:19 AM IST
cng price hikeMirzapur: Auto-rickshaws queue up at a CNG station amid a shortage linked to the ongoing West Asian conflict affecting the global energy supply chain, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, May 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has been increased by Re 1 per kg in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

This is the second hike in CNG prices in the past two days after they were increased to Rs 2 per kg on May 15.

In Delhi, CNG will now cost Rs 80.09 per kilogram, while in Noida-Ghaziabad, it will cost Rs 88.70 per kg.

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