CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked in Delhi

IGL will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets. (File) IGL will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets. (File)

CNG price was on Saturday hiked by 63 paise per kg and piped cooking gas rates by Rs 1.11 in the national capital following a record fall in the Indian rupee against the US dollar, Indraprastha Gas Ltd said.

The new consumer price of Rs 42.60 per kg in Delhi and Rs 49.30 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from midnight tonight, IGL said in a statement.

The price of CNG being supplied in Rewari is being increased by 63 paise per kg from Rs 51.62 per kg to Rs 52.25 per kg.

IGL will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets. Thus, the consumer price of CNG would be Rs 41.10 per kg in Delhi and Rs 47.80 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad during 12.30 am to 5.30 am at the select CNG stations across the region.

IGL has also announced increase in its domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices from tomorrow. The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been increased by Rs 1.11 per standard cubic meter from Rs 27.14 per scm to Rs 28.25 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 30.10 per scm, which has been increased by Rs 1.26 per scm from existing Rs 28.84 per scm.

In Rewari, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be Rs 29.90 per scm, which has been increased by Rs 1.12 per scm. IGL is supplying PNG to over 6.4 lakh households in Delhi and over 3 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Rewari.

“There has been a steep appreciation of the dollar as compared to rupee since the last price revision. The base price of natural gas being procured by IGL from all its sources is dollar linked thereby making the entire input price totally dependent on price of dollar vis-a-vis rupee,” it said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App