CMs opposing NRC should put NPR process on hold, says CPM

The CPI (M) politburo, which met here over the weekend, discussed the political and economic situation and continuing protests against the CAA. The CPI (M) politburo, which met here over the weekend, discussed the political and economic situation and continuing protests against the CAA.

A day after the Congress Working Committee asked the Central government to immediately stop the process of updating the National Population Register (NPR), the CPI (M) on Sunday asked chief ministers who have opposed the NRC to put on hold the NPR process in their states. The CPM politburo also asked the Centre to withdraw the new citizenship law.

The CPI (M) politburo, which met here over the weekend, discussed the political and economic situation and continuing protests against the CAA.

The party accused the Centre of having unleashed brutal repression against peaceful protests and demanded the withdrawal of all “false cases” against people and release of all those arrested.

“The mass movement against the CAA-NPR-NRC consists of students, youth and ordinary citizens who are able to clearly see the threat posed to the Constitution and its democratic-secular values. For the past one month, protests had taken place every day in all parts of the country. The most brutal repression has been unleashed in UP against peaceful protesters, in particular, those belonging to the Muslim community,” the CPM said in a statement after the meeting. “Twenty people died due to police firing, hundreds of homes ransacked and fines imposed…”

“As per the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003, a National Population Register (NPR) is to be compiled which will be the basis for the NRC. The government had notified that the NPR process will take place from April 1 to September 30, 2020. The process will affect millions … and target the minority community,” it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App