CMs of BJP-ruled states to meet today, PM Narendra Modi to attend from noon

In order to streamline the process of aligning governance with the party’s election agenda, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will have a day-long meeting on Tuesday. With the discussions being centred upon the upcoming state polls and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the meeting from noon.

“Unlike in past meetings, the Prime Minister will remain amidst the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers for a longer time — he will attend the meeting from noon,” said a source. The meeting will be held in BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg from 10 am to 7 pm.

“The meeting and discussion on governance in BJP-ruled states with development as the focus has been a monitoring mechanism set up by party president Amit Shah,” said the source.

The last meeting of the CMs was held on February 28 in the national capital.

All chief ministers except Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, who has health issues, and deputy chief ministers will attend Tuesday’s meeting. The party has 15 CMs and seven deputy CMs.

“When others are talking about politics of polarisation, BJP leaders will discuss politics of development,” said a party leader. “How to handle development issues and good governance would be the discussion point.”

At the CMs’ meeting, which takes place every six months, the PM and party president take stock of the party’s performance, state governments’ implementation of welfare schemes and outreach to poor and socially backward classes.

