CMS CoP 13 concludes: Call for post-2020 global biodiversity framework

The IPBES Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services has found that an estimated one million animal and plant species now face the threat of extinction. The IPBES Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services has found that an estimated one million animal and plant species now face the threat of extinction.

Global cooperation and partnerships are required to achieve “ecological connectivity” and implementation of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), it was declared as the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) 13th Conference of Parties (CoP) on the CMS concluded in Gandhinagar on Saturday. It also called for a post-2020 global biodiversity framework to include a clear commitment to international, regional, bilateral and transboundary cooperation for implementation of the same.

The “post-2020 global biodiversity framework” is to “effectively address” the conservation needs of endangered species and species with an unfavourable conservation status, whose survival is a key indicator of sustainable development.

The CMS is the lead intergovernmental agreement for international cooperation on the conservation of migratory species and their habitats. The post-2020 global biodiversity framework is likely to be adopted by the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (CoP 15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity in China’s Kunming in October.

