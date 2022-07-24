scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Portraits of CM Yogi, PM Modi found in garbage at UP’s Kosi Kalan power plant

A few days ago, a sanitation worker was terminated after photos of Modi and Adityanath were found in his garbage cart. He was reinstated after much hue and cry on social media.

By: PTI | Mathura |
July 24, 2022 2:32:46 pm
yogi modiPrime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Twitter/Yogi Adityanath)

Portraits of Prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found in garbage collected at the Kosi Kalan power plant, officials said on Sunday.

The portraits of the two leaders were disposed off in ‘kabad’ by some employees of the power plant while the office was being cleaned, they said.

A few days ago, a sanitation worker was terminated after photos of Modi and Adityanath were found in his garbage cart. He was reinstated after much hue and cry on social media.

Executive engineer in the power department Prabhakar Pandey confirmed the recovery of portraits from the garbage.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

The government had asked Pandey to submit a report after the BJP’s Yuva Morcha gave a complaint in this regard to the chief minister and Energy Minister A K Sharma.

“During inspection of the power plant on Saturday, the complaint was found to be true. On inquiry, it was found that the sub-divisional engineer and a junior engineer posted there had kept those portraits in junk after getting the office cleaned. The portraits are wiped and hung on the wall again,” Pandey said.

A report has been sent to the government, he added.

Energy minister Sharma will visit Mathura on Monday and the employees concerned are likely to face action, the officials said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox
Explained

Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi
Agnipath scheme

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru
Know Your City

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement