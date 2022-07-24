Portraits of CM Yogi, PM Modi found in garbage at UP’s Kosi Kalan power plant

July 24, 2022 2:32:46 pm
Portraits of Prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found in garbage collected at the Kosi Kalan power plant, officials said on Sunday.
The portraits of the two leaders were disposed off in ‘kabad’ by some employees of the power plant while the office was being cleaned, they said.
A few days ago, a sanitation worker was terminated after photos of Modi and Adityanath were found in his garbage cart. He was reinstated after much hue and cry on social media.
Executive engineer in the power department Prabhakar Pandey confirmed the recovery of portraits from the garbage.
The government had asked Pandey to submit a report after the BJP’s Yuva Morcha gave a complaint in this regard to the chief minister and Energy Minister A K Sharma.
“During inspection of the power plant on Saturday, the complaint was found to be true. On inquiry, it was found that the sub-divisional engineer and a junior engineer posted there had kept those portraits in junk after getting the office cleaned. The portraits are wiped and hung on the wall again,” Pandey said.
A report has been sent to the government, he added.
Energy minister Sharma will visit Mathura on Monday and the employees concerned are likely to face action, the officials said.
