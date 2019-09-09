CM Yogi and ministers take leadership lessons at IIM-Lucknow

In a first of its kind, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet colleagues on Sunday took lessons on “leadership and decision-making” from the faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. For many ministers, it was like going to school as they were seen carrying bags with study materials.

Advertising

The Sunday’s session — that began at 8 am and ended by 6 pm — was the first of such three sessions under the ‘Leadership Development Programme’, ‘Manthan’, initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government. The programme has been designed to help leaders demonstrate capabilities to think strategically and implement them, keeping in mind today’s dynamic and globally integrated scenario, said an official, adding that the government was taking the help of IIM to understand governance, management, enhancement of leadership qualities as well as public participation in a better way.

“Every incident in life offers an opportunity to learn something. Whenever there is an opportunity to learn, it should be grabbed. Training programmes like these will prove beneficial for the state’s holistic development,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at the event, adding that it was “the first time that a state government has taken training from the number one management institute in the country for its political leadership”.

Speaking to the mediapersons, the CM said, “It was not a one way programme. Instead, there was a group discussion and everyone participated in a positive manner. Though the programme went for 10 hours, there was no sign of tiredness on anyone’s face.”

Advertising

According to a statement issued by the government, the Sunday’s session focused on three aspects —“understanding of the economic environment at the state level, leadership and visioning; as well as communication and persuasion skills”.

Sources said that modules have been designed in a way to have a blend of individual and group learning methods that would include group discussions, case analysis, exercise, simulations, audiovisuals and groups assessment.

“Uttar Pradesh is the backbone of the country. Only by developing this state can we develop the country. People have high expectations from their leaders. This programme will play an important role in fulfilling their expectations,” Professor Archana Shukla, Director, IIM-Lucknow, said at the programme.

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues will be attending two more sessions on September 15 and 22.