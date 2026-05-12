Tamil Nadu CM Vijay cracks down on TASMAC liquor shops, 717 outlets to shut down

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets within two weeks.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has directed the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor outlets located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across the state within the next two weeks, reported news agency ANI. CM Vijay cited “public welfare” as the reason for the move.

Soon after taking charge as Chief Minister, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC outlets to identify shops operating near religious places, schools, colleges and bus stations.

According to an official release published by ANI, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation currently operates 4,765 retail liquor outlets across the state. Following the Chief Minister’s directive, a review was carried out to identify shops situated within the 500-metre limit of the specified locations.