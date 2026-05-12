Tamil Nadu CM Vijay cracks down on TASMAC liquor shops, 717 outlets to shut down

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has directed the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor outlets located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across the state within the next two weeks, reported news agency ANI. CM Vijay cited “public welfare” as the reason for the move.
Soon after taking charge as Chief Minister, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC outlets to identify shops operating near religious places, schools, colleges and bus stations.
According to an official release published by ANI, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation currently operates 4,765 retail liquor outlets across the state. Following the Chief Minister’s directive, a review was carried out to identify shops situated within the 500-metre limit of the specified locations.
The survey found that 717 outlets fall within the restricted zone. These include 276 shops located near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions and 255 near bus stands.
Based on the findings, CM Vijay instructed officials to shut all 717 outlets within two weeks.
TASMAC outlets remain a major source of revenue for the Tamil Nadu government, though demands for the closure of several liquor shops have been raised by political parties over the years.
The corporation has also faced scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate. Last year, the agency carried out searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of an investigation into alleged offences involving Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited and related entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had also pledged in its manifesto to work towards a drug-free Tamil Nadu.
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