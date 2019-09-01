Gujarat CM hands over house keys to EWS beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday launched development works to the tune of Rs 1,082 crore in the city and handed over keys of houses for economically weaker sections (EWS), built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, to beneficiaries.

Addressing a large gathering at the indoor stadium in Surat, the CM said, “The state government is committed to build houses for the urban poor. Gujarat is synonymous with development and we are giving houses to lakhs of homeless people under the housing schemes of the central government and state governments. Through this, we are fulfiling the dream of PM Narendra Modi of providing homes for all.”

About urban development and providing green space in urban areas, Rupani said, “The developed city has concrete jungles but urban forests are also necessary. The state government is promoting tree plantation and we are working on Green Gujarat Clean Gujarat along with development. Around 10 crore trees will be planted to provide green cover in cities. With the use of electric vehicles, the air pollution will be reduced and for that Gujarat has taken leadership. “

As many as 3,951 houses constructed in different zones under PM Awas Yojana, were allotted through computerised draw system to beneficiaries. The CM also laid foundation stones for various development projects.

“Earlier, municipal corporations used to face difficulties in getting grant for development works. The present government has them given free hand and power to take decisions on development works, with which facilities, including roads, water, electricity, drainage and education have improved in urban areas,” he added.

CM Rupani also congratulated the people of Surat and civic orgnaisation for retaining its position of the “cleanest city” in the country. He also appealed to EWS house beneficiaries to keep their houses and surroundings clean and be part of the cleanest drive of the Surat Municipal Corporation.

He said, “In Guajrat, 45 percent of its state population resides in the urban areas, and keeping in mind urban development, we are focusing more on facilities such as roads, water and drainage system. We are also moving ahead to provide facility of sewage treatment plants in villages with a population of between 10,000 to 15,000 people in 162 Nagar Palikas. Through this facility, the waste water can be reused.”

“The water level in Narmada Dam is rising upwards to 138 metres and with this, drought in Gujarat has become a thing of past. Villages will become stronger and will move ahead with green revolution and progress. Under Sujalam Sufalam scheme, ponds have been cleaned and are filled with water,” he said and added that on solar energy front, the government has a target to generate 30,000 mega watt of solar energy by 2022.