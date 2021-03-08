CM Trivendra Singh Rawat leaves for Delhi amid speculation of leadership change in Uttarakhand

In a fresh political development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat left for Delhi Monday amid growing speculation of a leadership change in the state. He is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and party’s National General Secretary BL Santosh, sources in CM office have said.

Significantly, following the summons from Delhi, Rawat cancelled his visit to Chamoli today where he was supposed to attend some events.

Meanwhile, an official confirmed to PTI the chief minister’s departure but said the visit was of a “routine nature”.

According to BJP sources, Rawat has been summoned to the national capital by the party high command for “further discussions” after a meeting of the state BJP’s core committee presided over by central observers was held in Dehradun on Saturday.

BJP national vice-president Raman Singh had also attended the meeting of party’s state core committee as an “observer”.

However, the BJP has denied the “rumours” of any change and said CM Trivendra Singh Rawat will complete his term of five years.

The meeting was held in Gairsain and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was the first to leave even as Raman Singh and BJP general secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam, along with other ministers and legislators, continued.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat has claimed that there was no leadership change likely in the state and Saturday’s meeting discussed events to mark the completion of the Rawat-led government’s four years in office. He also refuted reports that there was resentment among party legislators.

Speculations about a leadership change in the state gained momentum after BJP national vice president Raman Singh and state party in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam arrived in the state on Saturday to preside over an unscheduled meeting of the state party’s group.

The core group meeting was held at a time when most of the party MLAs and ministers including the chief minister were in Gairsain to attend the important budget session of the state assembly.

The adjournment of the Budget session of Uttarakhand Assembly a day before schedule has also fuelled the speculations.

On adjournment of Assembly, an MLA from Kaladhungi in Nainital said it was pre-decided.

Assembly deputy speaker Raghunath Singh Chauhan said Opposition members were informed in the business advisory meeting that the session would be held on Saturday and Sunday, but as all Bills and the Budget was passed Saturday and no business was left, the session was adjourned sine die.

Core group members Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, cabinet minister Madan Kaushik, minister of state Dhan Singh Rawat, state BJP general secretary Ajeya Kumar among others attended the Saturday meeting which went on for over two hours.

Raman Singh, the former Chhattisgarh chief minister, talked separately to each member of the core group to get their feedback.

He also went to the chief minister’s official residence where around 40 party MLAs had gathered and later visited the RSS office in Dehradun. Another member of the core group and Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ too met Raman Singh at the Jolly Grant Airport late in the evening.

With PTI inputs