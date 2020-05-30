CM takes stock of Covid situation at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

CM Vijay Rupani interacts with patients and doctors over video calls on Friday. (Courtesy: Gujarat Information Department) CM Vijay Rupani interacts with patients and doctors over video calls on Friday. (Courtesy: Gujarat Information Department)

On a day when the Gujarat High Court was hearing a PIL on Covid-related issues, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took stock of situation at Civil Hospital Ahmedabad, interacting with patients and doctors over video calls on Friday. Rupani reportedly also interacted with Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Civil Hospital Dr M M Prabhakar through video conference, on available medical facilities, available laboratory and testing facilities to detect the condition of happy hypoxia in patients, among other issues.

According to a state government press release, Dr Prabhakar assured that patients are being discharged in accordance with the Union Health Ministry guidelines and all needs of the patients are being taken care of by the in-house doctors. It was also informed that relatives are being informed via short-messaging services, a day prior to patient’s discharge and subsequently the patients are discharged from the hospital in a specified two-hour window — 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The high court, in an order of May 22, had raised several questions on the mismanagement at the Civil Hospital, while also enquiring if the senior-most bureaucrats and the health minister were aware of the dire condition the hospital was in. The court had asked how many times Health Minister Nitin Patel, had visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.

