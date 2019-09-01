Maharashtra CM takes a dig at Congress-NCP, says VBA might get Assembly LoP seat after polls

Claiming that the Congress and NCP will not be able to get even 10 per cent of seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will stake claim for the post of Leader of Opposition in state legislative assembly after the polls.

“The Assembly elections in Maharashtra will throw a new political permutation and combination. The opposition leader will be from the VBA. The Congress and NCP will not get even 10 per cent seats to qualify for the post,” Fadnavis told mediapersons at a rally in Nanded.

While denying that the BJP had any understanding with the VBA, Fadnavis said, “In Lok Sabha elections, we saw how the Congress was routed. They did not get 10 per cent seats to make the Opposition leader. They will meet same fate in Maharashtra.”

In the 288-member state Assembly, a party has to win at least 10 per cent of seats to be able to stake claim for the post of the Leader of Opposition.

The VBA, which had managed to win just one of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, had polled a sizeable 42 lakh votes and nibbled away a sizable number of votes which the Congress and NCP claimed had helped the BJP’s cause. The Congress and NCP had also labelled the VBA as the “B team of the BJP”.

Claiming that the VBA had showed its strength to both the ruling BJP-Sena and Opposition Congress-NCP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Ambedkar said, “Now, in state assembly elections we will throw many surprises. I am glad mainstream parties and leaders have started reckoning us as a political force.”

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena and BJP leaders said the alliance will retain its lead and return to power in the state with thumping majority. In 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP won 122 seats and the Sena 63. The Congress won 42 seats and NCP 41 seats.