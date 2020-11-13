CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveils three-year roadmap for Aatmanirbhar MP

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(File).

Two days after the ruling BJP won 19 of the 28 seats that went to bypolls, ensuring stability to his government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday unveiled a three-year roadmap to make the state Aatmanirbhar — meaning self-reliant.

The plan, which was conceptualised in August, seeks to make the state self-reliant through improvement in infrastructure, governance, health and education, besides giving a boost to the economy and employment opportunities.

The plan was unveiled by Chief Minister Chouhan in the presence of state BJP president V D Sharma and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who joined via video conference.

According to a government release, the plan has been prepared after consulting about 635 delegates and 70 institutions.

Under physical infrastructure, the plan aims to fastrack flagship projects like Chambal Progress Way and Narmada Expressway besides developing transportation, water, energy and tourism infrastructure. In governance, the plan aims to bring transparency and have a dashboard to monitor the progress of various schemes.

The roadmap seeks to set up a skill development centre to facilitate employment for the youth, and for the farmers, it seeks to effectively implement the reforms of Mandi Act, set up at least 10 private markets and revamp its APMC.

