Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to begin MP yatra on July 14

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to begin MP yatra on July 14

The Yatra will pass through all 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls later this year.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2018 1:00:57 am
Madhya Pradesh, Farmers Protest, Mininum Support Price, MSP, Mandsaur protest, Farmers distress, Indian Express Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will begin a Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Ujjain on July 14 in the presence of party chief Amit Shah. It will pass through all 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls later this year.

Chouhan, who took over as CM in November 2005, will lead the yatra for the third time from two customised chariots. In the first phase from July 14-16, the yatra will cover 300 km and pass through 11 constituencies. The second phase will begin from Maihar, another temple town, on July 18. There will be three more phases in July.
The Opposition Congress dismissed the yatra as “BJP campaign” at taxpayers’ money. “What has the Chouhan government done to get blessings of people? Had they done something the BJP would have not needed it in the first place,’’ said PCC chief Kamal Nath.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now