CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to begin MP yatra on July 14

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will begin a Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Ujjain on July 14 in the presence of party chief Amit Shah. It will pass through all 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls later this year.

Chouhan, who took over as CM in November 2005, will lead the yatra for the third time from two customised chariots. In the first phase from July 14-16, the yatra will cover 300 km and pass through 11 constituencies. The second phase will begin from Maihar, another temple town, on July 18. There will be three more phases in July.

The Opposition Congress dismissed the yatra as “BJP campaign” at taxpayers’ money. “What has the Chouhan government done to get blessings of people? Had they done something the BJP would have not needed it in the first place,’’ said PCC chief Kamal Nath.

