CM says panchnamas of 80 pc damaged crop conducted, Fadnavis claims only 40 pc done

The chief minister's claim that 80 per cent of the spot inspection has been completed is not based on facts, Fadnavis said.

EVEN as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the state cabinet will take a decision regarding a relief package for flood-hit farmers soon, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis disputed the claims that 80 per cent panchnamas, or spot inspection of damaged crop, has been completed by officials.

“In a day or two, the state cabinet will meet and take a decision regarding the relief package,” the chief minister said in Osmanabad during the second leg of his tour of flood-hit areas in Marathwada.

“Crop on acres of acres of land have been destroyed… farmers are in tears. But I am not here to get applause by making some kind of announcement. So far, 80-90 per cent of the spot inspection of damaged fields has been conducted. The work will be over in a day or two. And after the cabinet meeting, a decision will be taken for providing the necessary relief package to farmers,” he said.

The chief minister said Maharashtra’s GST dues are pending with the central government. “That’s our own money and had the central government given back our own money, we would have given Telangana-type financial assistance. I can’t see tears in the eyes of the farmers.

We want to extend them help before Dusshera and Diwali,” he said.

“The MVA government is a government of farmers and we will stand by them in their difficult time,” said Thackeray.

However, Fadnavis disputed the claims that 80 per cent panchamas have been completed by officials.

“I have visited at least nine districts in the last three days. When we spoke to the farmers, we found that only around 40 per cent of the panchnamas have been been completed so far. The chief minister’s claim that 80 per cent of the spot inspection has been completed is not based on facts. At several places, we found that no official has turned up,” said the former chief minister.

He said the state government should immediately announce a relief package and reiterated that farmers should be asked to send photographs of their damaged field, which should serve as evidence for giving them compensation.

He claimed that insurance companies were not responding to farmers. “Farmers told us that insurance company representatives were not responding to their calls. They refuse to update their records. Also, at this juncture, it is difficult for farmers to fill up their details online,” he said.

On the issue of GST dues to the state, Fadnavis said,”The Centre will itself be taking a loan and remitting the GST dues to Maharashtra.”

