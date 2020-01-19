CM Rupani: Medical devices manufacturing park to come up in Rajkot

The CM was addressing a gathering after conducting a draw of lots for allotting 471 plots in a new estate of GIDC near Khirasara Palace in Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district. The CM was addressing a gathering after conducting a draw of lots for allotting 471 plots in a new estate of GIDC near Khirasara Palace in Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district.

A medical devices manufacturing park will be developed in Rajkot with the financial assistance from the Central government, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced while launching a new estate of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Rajkot on Friday.

“Gujarat is a leader in pharmaceuticals, chemicals and diamond industry in the country. To give a boost to the pharmaceutical industry, a medical devices manufacturing park will be developed in Rajkot and a bulk drug production park will be developed in Ankleshwar with financial assistance worth Rs 125 crore from the Central government,” a release from the state information department quoted Rupani as saying.

The CM was addressing a gathering after conducting a draw of lots for allotting 471 plots in a new estate of GIDC near Khirasara Palace in Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district.

The new estate will be known as Khirasara GIDC.

GIDC chairman Balwant Rajput said that the state government had allotted Rs 100 crore for developing smart industrial estates in the state. GIDC is an undertaking of the state government that promotes industries in the state by making land available and providing other infrastructural support to industries.

