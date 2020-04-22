CM Rupani helps transport body of man to Assam; LG hospital suspends OPD; and more

Rupani tweeted, “Shri @himantabiswa, I am sorry to know about it. My condolences and prayers with bereaved family. The Government of Gujarat has made needful arrangements to ensure that the mortal remains reach Assam.” Rupani tweeted, “Shri @himantabiswa, I am sorry to know about it. My condolences and prayers with bereaved family. The Government of Gujarat has made needful arrangements to ensure that the mortal remains reach Assam.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday helped in transporting the body of a 24-year-old man to his home in Assam. The man was working at a company in Sanand and died Tuesday following which his family had sought help to get the body transported to Assam to perform his last rites.

An official release stated that senior minister in Assam government Hemant Biswa had, through a tweet, sought Rupani’s help in getting the body back to Assam in the current situation of lockdown. Rupani had swiftly acted on the issue and gave necessary instructions for transportation the youth’s body to Assam.

Rupani then tweeted, “Shri @himantabiswa, I am sorry to know about it. My condolences and prayers with bereaved family. The Government of Gujarat has made needful arrangements to ensure that the mortal remains reach Assam.” By Tuesday night, a vehicle had left for Assam carrying the body.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal also thanked Rupani in a tweet for helping transport of the body to Assam.

LG hospital suspends OPD till April 27

Ahmedabad: The 800-bed Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG hospital in Maninagar on Tuesday decided to suspend its OPD and emergency services until April 27 after several resident doctors and medical services staff from the hospital tested positive for coronavirus in the past few days.

At least 13 staff, including eight resident doctors, tested positive. In a press note AMC said that in light of doctors, paramedical workers and other staff testing positive, it has been decided to postpone OPD and emergency treatment services till April 27.

IMA protest

The Indian Medical Association’s Gujarat branch announced to observe “white alert” on Wednesday where nearly 28,000 doctors, nurses and health workers are expected to light a candle while wearing white aprons at 9 pm to protest against violence as well as to protest against violence and discrimination faced by medical practitioners treating COVID-19 patients while also demanding the enactment of a ‘Central Violence Act against Healthcare Provider’ by the Centre.

