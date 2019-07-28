CM responsible for cut money, attacks on BJP workers: Vijayvargiya

West Bengal BJP in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is “responsible” for attacks on his party workers and “cut money” in the state.

Advertising

“I wish good sense prevails in the Trinamool Congress. Here police are working on its behalf. Our party workers are being beaten up and their houses set on fire. But police are arresting only our workers. This has become a common trend in West Bengal. The chief minister is responsible for this,” Vijayvargiya told media after a meeting with with party leaders and workers in Hooghly district.

“The CM is responsible for cut money. For seven years, she was silent. Now, she is exposing her party workers to save her chair. This is unfortunate,” he said. Hooghly TMC president Dilip Yadav said the party will not pay heed to someone whose son attacked a government official.

In Birbhum’s Hatikara village, BJP workers and villagers, armed with sticks and bamboo poles, blocked a road and protested alleged attacks by TMC workers. The village was allegedly raided on Friday, followed by an assault on some villagers.