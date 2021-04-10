CM Rawat suspends predecessor’s move to make Girsain a new administrative division

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday suspended the decision of his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had announced to make Gairsain a new administrative division, the third commissionerate in Uttarakhand after Kumaon and Garhwal.

“The decision of making Gairsain a new commissionary has been suspended considering public sentiments. A final decision on it will be taken after a detailed examination,” government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal told The Indian Express.

Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, while presenting this year’s Budget, had announced Gairsain town as a new administrative division of the state.

He had announced that Gairsain division would comprise the four hill districts of Almora and Bageshwar in Kumaon, and Rudrapyarag and Chamoli in Garhwal.

For this decision, Trivendra had to face resistance within the BJP with several party MPs and ministers expressing disagreement. People in Almora district had also staged protests.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Tirath at VHP meeting in Haridwar announced to review the formation of Char Dham Devasthanam Board. The previous government had enacted the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, which brings the Char Dham of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri and over 51 other temples under the purview of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Board.

Night curfew in Dehradun

In view of the rising Covid cases, Uttarakhand cabinet on Friday decided to impose nigh curfew in Dehradun municipal corporation area from 10 pm to 5 am. Also, there will be no physical classes for students of class 1 to 9 and class 11th in Dehradun (barring Chakrata and Kalsi areas), Haridwar, Haldwani and Nainital till April 30.