CM Pushkar Singh Dhami sought probe on ad hoc appointments, terminated services: Uttarakhand govt

The Indian Express reported on Thursday that Chief Minister Dhami and his predecessor Harish Rawat ignored rules and the advice of their own officials and used their discretionary powers to approve 227 ad hoc appointments between 2016 and 2022.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 07:10 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ANI Photo)
The Uttarakhand government said on Thursday that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had taken serious cognisance of the controversy that arose over the ad hoc appointments in the Vidhan Sabha secretariat and had written to Uttarakhand Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, seeking a high-level inquiry.

Responding to the report, the state government said, “In the letter sent by the Chief Minister, it has been clearly stated that: an impartial inquiry be conducted into the appointments, if any irregularities are found, such appointments be cancelled, and necessary provisions be made to ensure a fair and transparent appointment process in the Assembly Secretariat in the future.”

It further said this established that the state government was committed to ensuring transparency and accountability and that it followed a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ towards any irregularity.

The Indian Express replies:

The report in the newspaper ‘Ignoring red flags, two Uttarakhand CMs cleared 227 ad hoc appointments’ on Thursday said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had written to Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan to inquire into the allegations of illegal recruitment in the Vidhan Sabha secretariat. She set up a committee of retired government officials to enquire into the allegations, and based on its recommendations, the services of these appointees were terminated.

Live Blog
