CM Pushkar Singh Dhami sought probe on ad hoc appointments, terminated services: Uttarakhand govt

The Uttarakhand government said on Thursday that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had taken serious cognisance of the controversy that arose over the ad hoc appointments in the Vidhan Sabha secretariat and had written to Uttarakhand Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, seeking a high-level inquiry.

The Indian Express reported on Thursday that Chief Minister Dhami and his predecessor Harish Rawat ignored rules and the advice of their own officials and used their discretionary powers to approve 227 ad hoc appointments between 2016 and 2022.

Responding to the report, the state government said, “In the letter sent by the Chief Minister, it has been clearly stated that: an impartial inquiry be conducted into the appointments, if any irregularities are found, such appointments be cancelled, and necessary provisions be made to ensure a fair and transparent appointment process in the Assembly Secretariat in the future.”