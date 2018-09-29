CM promises adequate compensation to farmers whose crop hit by rain

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar inspects damaged paddy in Karnal on Friday. (Express photo) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar inspects damaged paddy in Karnal on Friday. (Express photo)

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has assured the farmers that special girdawri would be conducted to assess the damage to their crops caused by the recent incessant rains and adequate compensation would be paid to them.

“They need not worry on this account,” he said.

The CM gave this assurance after visiting the field of a farmer to inspect the loss caused to his paddy crop during his visit to the centuries-old Mahabharat times pilgrimages in Karnal district on Friday.

He said his government was committed to protecting the interests of farmers. “It remains our priority. The farmers would be compensated adequately for the losses to their kharif crops.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App