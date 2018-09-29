Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • CM promises adequate compensation to farmers whose crop hit by rain

CM promises adequate compensation to farmers whose crop hit by rain

The CM gave the assurance after visiting the field of a farmer to inspect the loss caused to his paddy crop during his visit to the centuries-old Mahabharat times pilgrimages in Karnal district on Friday.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: September 29, 2018 2:08:24 am
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar inspects damaged paddy in Karnal on Friday. (Express photo)

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has assured the farmers that special girdawri would be conducted to assess the damage to their crops caused by the recent incessant rains and adequate compensation would be paid to them.

“They need not worry on this account,” he said.

The CM gave this assurance after visiting the field of a farmer to inspect the loss caused to his paddy crop during his visit to the centuries-old Mahabharat times pilgrimages in Karnal district on Friday.

He said his government was committed to protecting the interests of farmers. “It remains our priority. The farmers would be compensated adequately for the losses to their kharif crops.”

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement