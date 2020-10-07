CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Kerala figures better than national average on many counts

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Despite the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kerala over the last few days, the state is “still in a better position compared to the national average” on many counts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Tuesday.

Vijayan also said the state has been able to contain Covid-19 spread on a large scale.

With 2.42 lakh confirmed cases, Kerala is ranked eighth among states and UTs with most cases. It is ranked third among states with active caseload.

Addressing the media, Vijayan said: “Tests per million in Kerala are 92,788 against the national figure of 77,054. There are 99 (confirmed cases) per million at the national level; in Kerala, it is 24.5 (per million population). The state has a case fatality rate of only 0.36 per cent, compared to the national average of 1.55 per cent.”

Vijayan said a sero survey conducted by the ICMR in August to find out the percentage of people in the community who have contracted the disease found that 0.8 per cent of Kerala’s population had been infected – against the national figure of 6.6 per cent. This study, he maintained, has shown that Kerala has been able to arrest the spread at a lower rate than the national average.

According to state health department data, out of 433 Covid-19 clusters, 236 have been contained. Among 197 active clusters, a trend of cases rising has been reported in only 49 clusters, and figures remain static in other 44 clusters, according to the department.

Most such clusters are in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Kerala still reports 36 per cent cases as active, while the national figure is 13.7 per cent, and declining, over the last one week. Kerala at present accounts for 9.24 per cent of active cases, with only Maharashtra (27.50 per cent) and Karnataka (12.57 per cent) reporting more active caseloads.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.