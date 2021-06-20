CM offered the jobs to bring two MLAs to his side, says Congress leader Pargat Singh

Congress MLA and Olympian Pargat Singh on Sunday opposed the decision of the Punjab Cabinet to grant jobs to the sons of two MLAs on compassionate grounds.

Pargat, on Sunday while addressing media persons, said that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had taken this step in order to bring the two MLAs to his side.

He alleged, “Is this not horse-trading?”, adding that the Cabinet should reverse its decision at the earliest.

He claimed that the internal fight of the Congress party is being presented as the fight of the two groups — CM Captain Amarinder versus Navjot Singh Sidhu. The fight, he said, was on issues and not groups. Pargat also said that he had written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister in December 2019 highlighting the issues of the state.

He said that nearly 450 farmers lost their lives during ongoing farmers’ protests and their kins could have been provided jobs on compassionate ground as around 10,000 policemen were being recruited in the state.

“Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and five ministers opposed the decision. Surprisingly, despite this the jobs were given to the sons of the MLAs”.

Partap Singh Bajwa, son of Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, and Bhisham Pandey, son of Ludhiana MLA Rakesh Pandey have been appointed as inspector (Group B), in Punjab Police and as a Naib Tehsildar, respectively.

Prodded about joining Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Pargat said that he has no plans to quit the Congress at the moment. He said that he will remain in the party and raise the issues of the state.