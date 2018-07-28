CM of practising ‘divide and rule’ policy: B S Yeddyurappa on separate North Karnataka state

BJP’s Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa (PTI Photo/File) BJP’s Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa (PTI Photo/File)

Accusing chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of indulging in “divide and rule” policy, Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday squarely blamed him for the demand for a separate north Karnataka state. “The BJP is for a united and prosperous Karnataka,” the former chief minister said and appealed to the people of north Karnataka not to allow separatist sentiments to take over.

“The chief minister is indulging in a divide and rule policy of north and south Karnataka. Congress has to make its stand clear on this as Congress has made Kumaraswamy of JD(S) with 37 MLAs the chief minister,” Yeddyurappa told reporters after chairing the state BJP’s core committee meeting in Bengaluru.

Citing the bandh called in north Karnataka with a demand for a separate state, he said: “the complete responsibility for this has to be borne by chief minister Kumaraswamy and the Congress party.”

A day-long bandh has been called by some outfits in 13 districts of north Karnataka on August 2 demanding statehood for the region, alleging discrimination by successive governments towards it.

Calling for the bandh, ‘Uttara Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti’ (North Karnataka Separate Statehood Protest Committee) has alleged discrimination towards the region in the budget allocation presented by Kumaraswamy on July 5, and also lesser representation in the cabinet.

Yeddyurappa, while recalling the struggle by many Kannada stalwarts for the sake of “akhanda Karnataka” (united Karnataka), said Kumaraswamy has to realise he was chief minister of entire Karnataka.

“Kumaraswamy is chief Minister for entire Karnataka, your (Kumaraswamy) feeling that you are chief minister for 37 constituencies won by the JD(S) is unfortunate for the people of this state,” he said.

“Don’t commit the sin of dividing united Karnataka, the future generations and our ancestors will not forgive you,” he said, as he squarely blamed Kumaraswamy’s “irresponsible comments” for triggering the issue and demanded an apology.

“I pray to the people of north Karnataka with folded hands not to allow separatist sentiments to take over, BJP will stand with you for your demand for development. No one should speak about dividing the state,” he said.

He said from August 9, BJP’s state leaders will travel across the state in three teams to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led central government and point out the “failures” of the JDS-Congress coalition government in the state.

On the state government’s plans to restrict movement of media personnel inside Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat, he called it “dictatorial” and a move aimed at hiding “scandals.”

He also warned that a dharna would be staged in front of the Vidhana Soudha “if the government goes ahead with the plan.”

