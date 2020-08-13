CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Bihar bridge, Tejashwi slams him over road washed away

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated via video-conferencing a bridge over the river Gandak which links Chhapra and Gopalganj. However, the approach road from the Chhapra side had been washed away 12 days ago after a breach in the Saran embankment.

As repair work on the 50-metre breach was still underway, road construction department officials went ahead with the scheduled inauguration.

The opposition criticised the government for its “haste” in opening the bridge. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, “What was the haste in opening the bridge? The CM had been kept in the dark about the approach road getting washed away… There has to be an investigation into the poor quality work and possible corruption.” Tejashwi also shared a live video of the broken approach road.

Gopalganj District Magistrate Arshad Azid, however, said: “The matter is being blown out of proportion. The approach road is being repaired at full speed.”

After Nitish laid the foundation stone in February 2014, the bridge was constructed by SPS Construction at a cost of Rs 509 crore. It has one approach road from Gopalganj and two approach roads from Chhapra and Muzaffarpur.

However, traffic cannot move towards Gopalganj as the approach road around 3 km from the bridge is under water.

