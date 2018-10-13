CM Manohar Parrikar meets Goa ministers at AIIMS

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

GOA Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Friday met all his cabinet ministers in his private space at AIIMS where he is being treated for a pancreatic ailment. According to ministers, while portfolio issues were discussed, the Chief Minister promised that new portfolio allocation is expected after Dussehra. Each minister met Parrikar separately.

“It was more like a one-on-one meeting. I was given 40 minutes in the afternoon, there were others who visited him before and after me. I discussed the problems I faced, and so did others. He was speaking slowly. I wish he recovers soon,” said Govind Gaude, Minister for Art and Culture.

Nilesh Cabral, Power Minister, said his portfolios were discussed too, with the Chief Minister expressing his wish to return to Goa in ten days. “He told me he felt a bit better today. And he discussed the mining files too and assured me that he was pushing for a cabinet nod on the mining issue.”

Other ministers, including Vijay Sardesai and Sudin Dhavalikar of BJP allies Goa Forward and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, respectively, also expressed satisfaction with the meeting. State Congress chief Girish Chodankar said in a statement that administration in the state stands “crippled” and that the meeting in Delhi was a “political drama… to project a picture that the government exists.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App