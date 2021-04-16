CM Khattar says Haryana well-equipped to fight Covid, again appeals to farmers to call off protest

Khattar urged farmers to slow down the pace of reaching mandis for a couple of days, so that the rains get over, especially in those mandis where there is already a glut. (Express File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday again urged farmers to call off their protest on Delhi borders over the new farm laws and return home in view of the second Covid-19 wave. He also appealed to labourers and workers to stay put at their workplaces and assured them of support while stating that the government was well-equipped to tackle the pandemic.

“Farmers are protesting at several places. It is their democratic right. But there is a fear of contracting coronavirus… Even today, 17-18 people at a bus station tested positive. There is always a possibility that people will get Covid-19 if they stay together day and night,” said Khattar.

The CM said while there can always be a disagreement over issues for which farmers are protesting, there is no disagreement on the issue of coronavirus. “Jaan hai to Jahaan hai… Everybody should return to their homes, get themselves tested for Covid-19, and if they test positive, get themselves treated.”

In a bid to allay fears of crop procurement, Khattar said it took place (last year too) amid Covid. “This time, again, it is happening amid Covid. We are again taking due precautions regarding Covid-19. Till day, we have procured 50 lakh MT crop. Lifting is also being done at a satisfactory level. Deputy Commissioners have been issued instructions. Due to rains, there is a possibility that the crop may get damaged. The loss can be of farmers, government, FCI or anybody. To avoid any crop loss, I have asked all the Deputy Commissioners and transporters to expedite lifting of crops.”

Khattar urged farmers to slow down the pace of reaching mandis for a couple of days, so that the rains get over, especially in those mandis where there is already a glut.

“As far as farmers’ payment is concerned, till date, Rs 650 crore has been paid to the farmers. Farmers will continue to get their payment within 72 hours. We need everybody’s cooperation, farmers and arhtiyas,” he added.

Reiterating that there was no need to panic, he said labourers, workers should stay here and continue the work they are doing while following Covid-safety protocols. “They should maintain distance, do segregated shifts. Haryana government stands committed for their welfare. Nobody shall face any difficulty, be it medicines, ration, food anything. Our district level task forces are functional and are constantly monitoring the situation.”

The Chief Minister that the government is well-equipped to tackle the pandemic. “We have adequate stocks of PPE kits, ICU beds, ventilators and medicines. Our paramedical staff, doctors are also fully equipped to deal with this ongoing wave of Covid-19. We are also conducting more than 30,000 tests daily. We are focussing on Testing, Tracking, Tracing and Treatment. Approximately 20-30 contacts are being tracked per Covid-19 positive patient. The more we test, the more Covid-19 positive patients will be found. But, we are not worried about that. Our priority is to treat all such patients.”

“As far as infrastructure, beds, medicines, remdesivir injections are concerned, we have adequate stocks available in Haryana. We have also issued helpline numbers for three districts – Panchkula, Gurgaon and Faridabad – 8558893911. For remaining districts – 1075 can be dialled to seek help.“

He said that to prevent any further transmission of Covid-19, the state has taken following steps:

1. Vaccination: Till date, we have administered 30.75 lakh doses in Haryana. From April 20, we are launching another mega vaccination drive to cover 45+ year old people.

2. Challan for not wearing face masks: We are not only issuing challans but also distributing free masks.

3. The coronavirus curfew will be effective from 2100 hrs to 0500 hrs. After 10 pm, if anybody is found on the streets without any valid authorisation, action shall be taken.

4. Only restricted gatherings at wedding functions — 50 persons indoor and 200 outdoor — are allowed. It will be better if instead of night functions, ceremonies are held during day times. Even Navratra ceremonies should be carried out during day time

5. All schools and educational institutes have been shut till April 30. Class 10th exams have been cancelled. Class 12th aexams have been postponed.