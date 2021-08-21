CM inaugurates Covid care centre for children below 12 at IT Park

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated a 30-bed Covid care centre at IT Park on Mumbai University’s Kalina Campus on Saturday. The facility has been launched at a time when it is anticipated that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic’s third wave may hit the country anytime soon.

The Covid care centre, for children aged below 12 years, is spread over 5,000 square feet and houses an isolation and treatment area for patients, a breastfeeding room and an entertainment unit.

Doctors from the paediatric unit of VN Desai Municipal Hospital and a private one will provide treatment to children at the centre.

“Attempts have been made to provide a pleasant atmosphere for children. There is a 1,200-sq ft playroom, colourful walks and toys among other arrangements to draw their attention and not to make them feel like they are in a hospital,” a BMC statement said.

It added that the civic body, after assessing each case, will assign beds through 24 war wardrooms to Covid-positive children – the same way it ensured hospitalisation for adults.

A dedicated paediatric Covid-19 ward for children below 12 years has also been planned at the NESCO jumbo Covid centre in Goregaon East. The facility will be equipped with nearly 700 beds, including 300 for paediatric care. It will also include a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and a paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) with 25 beds each.

Besides, 50 beds will also be arranged in NICU and PICU for mothers whose children are being treated at the facility. The BMC is also planning to set up a crèche network for single mothers and working couples, who are infected and need someone to look after their children.

The BMC in June held a special training session for paediatricians in all 24 administrative wards. The training included screening of children with Covid symptoms, their treatment and the like. In May, Thackeray had set up a task force under the chairmanship of Dr Suhas Prabhu to brace up for the next wave.