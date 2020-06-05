CM Hemant Soren: Those going to work in other states should seek Jharkhand nod

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (File Photo) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that labourers who go to other states for work should take Jharkhand’s consent before venturing out. He said the government should have a record of all such labourers so that it can help them in case they face problems.

Soren said the move is in order to protect labourers, especially women, from exploitation outside the state, with many such instances having come to the fore. “These types of incidents should not occur, and that is why the state government is trying to set up facilities so that they go to other states with full security,” Soren said.

“That is why I have decided that if any labourer wishes to go to other states, our effort will be that most labourers go with the state government’s consent,” he said.

The Chief Minister was responding to a question on the state’s revocation of permission to the Border Roads Organisation for recruiting construction workers from Dumka area.

Soren said that labourers who go to work in Ladakh or other border areas face difficulties and live under stricter law and order conditions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.