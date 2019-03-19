CM Fadnavis takes dig at Sharad Pawar over his remarks on post-Pulwama action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday accused Sharad Pawar of creating “confusion” over Balakot air strike issue, two days after the NCP chief said he had asked the government to give a free hand to armed forces to destroy terror camps post-Pulwama attack.

“Pawar himself is in a confused state. He is trying to create confusion over the air strike issue, as he does not want to give credit (of the air operation) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Fadnavis said.

Addressing NCP workers in Pune district Sunday, Pawar had said that by virtue of being a former defence minister he had suggested the government to give “all powers” to armed forces to destroy terror camps, in an all-party meeting held in Delhi on February 15.

Pawar had also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising the Pulwama terror attack.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the media centre at the BJP state headquarters here, Fadnavis said Pawar himself is in a confused state.

He also said that though Pawar is a mature person, some people in his party are immature. “We need not have to listen to others,” said the CM.

Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted air strikes on a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26, thirteen days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide bomber attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.