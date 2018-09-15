CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Mohan Bhagwat at RSS headquaters

Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the Sangh building around 3.30 pm and left around 4.25 pm. Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the Sangh building around 3.30 pm and left around 4.25 pm.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday made a visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, where he held a closed-door meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The meeting between the chief minister and the RSS chief lasted around 50 minutes.

Fadnavis arrived at the Sangh building around 3.30 pm and left around 4.25 pm. It was not known what transpired during the meeting.

In a first of its kind, RSS will organise a three-day lecture series in Delhi, starting Monday. The event will see RSS leaders interacting with a select audience, comprising prominent citizens from 60 nations except for Pakistan, on the “Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective”. The invitees also include all national political parties and regional parties with a strong base in the states which aggressively target the RSS on different issues.

The event will be officiated by Bhagwat, who will also answer questions from the audience. The objective of the lecture is to present RSS’s views on various contemporary issues of national importance, RSS All India Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar had said.

On the first day, Bhagwat will speak about the RSS, its ideology, vision, activities, and programmes. The next day, Bhagwat will present his views on different contemporary issues of national importance including reservation, Hindutva and communalism. Written questions would also be collected from the audience, shortlisted and answered by Bhagwat on the last day of the event.

