CM Banerjee’s veiled attack on PM Modi: Don’t lecture Bengal on democracy

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said “one should not lecture Bengal on democracy”.

Her statement came two days after Modi in an interview alleged that the BJP is not allowed to exercise its democratic rights in West Bengal. Answering a question on political violence, he had said, “As a worker of the BJP, I strongly condemn it. We have suffered a lot. In West Bengal, BJP is not even allowed to exercise its democratic rights. During elections our workers are killed, it does not reflect well on democracy.”

“Some people are lying. Both peace and democracy prevails in Bengal to its maximum extent unlike in many other places. Where were you when I was attacked and assaulted so many times (when Trinamool Congress was in the opposition)? Thousands of our workers died. Don’t lecture Bengal on democracy,” said Mamata Banerjee at a public meeting in Ilambazar, Birbhum. She inaugurated the government-sponsored Baul and Lok Utsav.

She also slammed the central government over its recent notification authorising 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor, decrypt any computer system, “as and when required”.

“Every computer is being monitored. Even private conversations, between husband and wife on a cell phone are being monitored. Imagine when you are speaking to your husband and asking him to get fish from the market and that is being monitored,” Mamata said.

The TMC leader also accused the BJP of spreading canards against her government, dividing people on religious lines and trying to foment trouble in the state.

“We love our religion from the core of our heart. But they (BJP) are selling religion. We worship Maa Durga. Do not teach us religion. Suddenly they are here wearing headbands and carrying weapons in hands and speaking of religion. Bengal is a peaceful place where Hindus and Muslims co-exist,” she said.

The chief minister also spoke about government schemes launched by her for girl child, women, farmers and her pro-poor initiatives.

“Dhan Dao Cheque Nao (hand over paddy and receive cheques) is our motto now. I ask farmers not to fall into the trap of middlemen and give us the paddy directly. We have hiked the procurement price of paddy from Rs 1,550 to Rs 1,750 (per quintal). Middlemen and touts are misleading the farmers. In areas where there are no banks, we are sending government teams to procure paddy and hand over the money. Around 12,000 farmers have died in the country. But in Bengal they are living peacefully,” said the chief minister.

She also spoke about the recently-launched Krishak Bandhu scheme as part which Rs 2 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of a farmer, aged between 18-60 years, in case of his death. Besides, a farmer would also get Rs 5,000 as financial assistance for each acre of his land in a year for growing a single crop. Under the scheme, farmers will get Rs 2,500 twice a year for growing a single crop per acre.

She also highlighted that the government has extended Kanyashree scheme (for the girl child) to all. “We have extended the Kanyashree scheme to every girl child in the school. We are giving out bicycles to students from Class 9 to 12. There are other schemes such as Rupashree to help the girl child,” the chief minister added.

She also announced that the due dearness allowance will be paid to the government officials in January. Besides, the chief minister claimed that there has been a drop in unemployment by 40% in the state. She also announced that the state government will give jobs as civic volunteers to youth in sports quota in the districts.

— With PTI