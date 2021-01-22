CM asks MPs to take up Maratha quota, Metro car shed at upcoming Budget session

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked all the MPs from the state, cutting across party lines, to take up the issue of Maratha reservation and Aarey Metro car shed during the upcoming Budget session.

Thackeray held the annual MP meeting ahead of the Budget session of Parliament to discuss the various issues pending with the Union government. The CM said many MPs raised issues related to their constituencies, and also urged them to take up certain issues in the interest of the state.

“All the MPs should meet the PM on the issue of Maratha reservation as the Centre’s role in the reservation case is important,” Thackeray said. The Maratha quota case in the Supreme Court has been posted for hearing on February 5, while the Parliament session will begin from January 29.

Thackeray further asked the MPs to take up the Aarey car shed issue. “I told them that I am ready to give them a presentation (on Aarey car shed). The state and Centre should not fight over projects involving larger public interest. The vacant salt pan land at Kanjur can be used for building the car shed for three Metro lines with connectivity up to Badlapur-Ambernath. This will be beneficial to the public for over 50 years. And if the Centre wants to build houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it will also have connectivity,” he added.

The chief minister further said region-wise and subject-wise committees of the MPs should be set up to follow up on various issues with the state and central governments. He also asked them to follow up on the issue of GST dues with the Centre, putting aside “political differences”.

He added that all state MPs should come together to meet the PM on the border dispute issue with Karnataka as Marathi-speaking people in Belgaum and surrounding areas wanted to be part of Maharashtra.