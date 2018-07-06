CM Amarinder Singh should lead from the front for dope test: Punjab AAP MLA

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had issued a directive for mandatory dope test of all government employees on Wednesday. (File) Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had issued a directive for mandatory dope test of all government employees on Wednesday. (File)

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh issued directives for mandatory dope test of all government employees, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Aman Arora Thursday said that the CM should lead them from the front. He said this after getting his test done at the civil hospital here on Thursday.

Arora, after completing the process, said that the CM should lead from the front before the tests of the government employees. “During his election campaign, the CM had vowed to eradicate drug problem within a month of coming to power. But it has been one-and-a-half-year, yet the government has failed to fulfill its promise. I appeal to the government that from the CM to panchayat members, all should undergo the dope test,” Arora said, adding it was due to the AAP’s efforts of raising the issue of drug menace that the government started taking actions.

“But, at large there is no concrete action against the big drug peddlers. We demand that the police officers and the politicians, who are involved in the drug trade, should be arrested,” Arora said.

