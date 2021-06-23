CM Amarinder Singh meets Kharge-led panel, Rahul interacts with state unit leaders

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday met the three-member Congress panel led by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi. The day also saw AICC leader Rahul Gandhi holding individual meetings with 12 state unit leaders amid the ongoing crisis in Punjab Congress.

Amarinder spent almost three hours at Kharge’s office at the Parliament House, where other two panel members, AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP J P Aggarwal, were also present. The CM is learnt to have defended his government by providing a list of promises fulfilled by the government. He is also learnt to have discussed the latest public utterances made by his former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with him.

Later, Kharge told the media that Congress would contest the next Assembly election in 2022 “together”.

He said, “Captain Sahib came and discussed how we are going to contest the next Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab. We all are together…”

About Navjot Singh Sidhu’s tirade against the CM, Kharge said, “I cannot say anything about Sidhu, but I can only say that everybody will contest the election unitedly, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi…”

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, met a dozen leaders individually, including Punjab ministers Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Charanjeet Singh Channi and Razia Sultana. Five MLAs andMP, Dr Amar Singh also met Rahul.

Rahul has also called PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, who will be meeting him on Wednesday.

Sources said Gandhi asked the leaders about the public perception of Amarinder and Sidhu.

Amarinder, meanwhile, has sought an appointment from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for a meeting. The CM met Ambika Soni and Salman Khurshid in Delhi after meeting the Kharge panel. —(With PTI Inputs)