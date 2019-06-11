CM Adityanath calls meet; DGP says dealing with rape cases sensitively

Amid a spate of rape incidents involving minors in the state recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday held a meeting with top police and government officials and issued a slew of directions, including increasing foot patrolling in rural areas and making anti-Romeo squads more active.

Advertising

They have also been asked to prepare police station-wise list of people booked in such crime incidents in the past and keep a watch on them.

Cases of alleged rape of minors in Aligarh, Kushinagar, Hamirpur, Kanpur and Meerut have come to light in recent days.

Adityanath directed the officers to identify 10 cases of crime against minor girls from each range and ensure action against the accused by putting them in fast track court.

Advertising

Directions were also issued to make anti-Romeo squads and Dial 100 (police emergency number) more effective. The squad was introduced in 2017, to check incidents of eve-teasing and crimes against women.

The CM directed the officials to deploy anti-Romeo squads in crowded and sensitive areas.

After the meeting, UP DGP Om Prakash Singh said, “In all these cases, the police acted promptly. Statements of the victims are being recorded and local police are taking all measures for prosecution of the accused. Be it Kushinagar, Hamipur or Aligarh – the progress made in all these cases were reviewed.” —(With PTI inputs)