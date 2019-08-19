Cloudy skies with light rain over Maharashtra this week : IMD

Maharashtra will continue to experience light to very light rainfall in the coming week, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune have said.

The continuing lull comes after many parts of western and southern Maharashtra faced a deluge following extreme rainfall. “Presently, there are no rain-bearing systems over the state. As a result, rainfall activity will continue in low intensity,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD, Pune.

Explained Those who lost identity cards in floods won’t be denied compensation As a number of families have lost their identity documents in the recent floods, the government has asked officials distributing cash compensation and grains to adopt a 'liberal approach' as families and individuals may struggle to prove their credentials. Officials have been instructed to distribute aid with the help of local residents, in order to identify the beneficiaries, in case documentary identity can't be ascertained.

However, under the influence of strong westerly winds, Konkan and Goa are likely to experience some isolated heavy spells, starting August 20.

“Towards the middle of the following week, rainfall intensity over Konkan will increase and remain spatially well-distributed. Similar rainfall may hit the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on August 20 and August 22,” added Kashyapi.

With central India, including Madhya Pradesh, reporting heavy rains, the Met office has forecast light to moderate rains for eastern Vidarbha during August 20-22.

According to the IMD, at least 916 mm of rainfall has been recorded over the state this season, which is a surplus of 27 per cent for this time of the year. August has been a particularly wet month for the state, with widespread heavy to very heavy rains over most areas.

This has also completely recharged most reservoirs here, many of which have released large quantities of water in the first fortnight of August.