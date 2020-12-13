Cloudy skies and light rain this week in Maharashtra: IMD

Minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 18 degrees Celsius till December 17 in Pune and neighbouring areas. (Representational)

Unlike the winter season, cloudy and overcast sky conditions will prevail over Pune and most parts of Maharashtra this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune has stated. Cold conditions are expected to make a comeback here during the Christmas week.

Winds from all directions – the westerlies, the easterlies and the southerlies – are together influencing the weather over the state.

“Due to such wind patterns cloudy conditions are likely to form over the next three to four days. North Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa will receive light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

Minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 18 degrees Celsius till December 17 in Pune and neighbouring areas.

As such, both the minimum and maximum temperatures over many parts of the state would hover above normal.

“This trend will continue throughout the week especially with minimum temperatures,” said Kashyapi.

Maharashtra has not experienced severe cold conditions so far this season. In the last fortnight, two cyclones, Nivar and Burevi, formed in the Bay of Bengal, had brought in moisture content over the southern peninsula region and also over Maharashtra.

However, the IMD’s Extended Range Forecast indicates that cold conditions are likely to resurface over the state after December 18.

“Vidarbha and neighbourhood areas could experience a drop in minimum temperatures between 3 and 5 degrees. A similar fall in night temperatures can be expected in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada till December 25,” an IMD official said.

