Cloudburst near Amarnath shrine in J-K; no loss of life

A cloudburst occurred near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Wednesday, but there was no loss of life in the incident, officials said.

The incident took place in the afternoon, leading to shooting stones which caused damage to some tents, the officials said.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident, they said.

The officials said two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed at the holy cave while an additional team has been deputed from Ganderbal district.