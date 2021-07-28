scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Cloudburst near Amarnath shrine in J-K; no loss of life

The incident took place in the afternoon, leading to shooting stones which caused damage to some tents, the officials said.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
July 28, 2021 8:51:35 pm
Army personnel during a rescue operation after flash floods due to a cloudburst at Hanzor in Kishtwar district. (PTI Photo)

A cloudburst occurred near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Wednesday, but there was no loss of life in the incident, officials said.

Also Read |Cloudbursts hit J&K, Himachal and Ladakh; 16 dead

However, there was no loss of life in the incident, they said.

The officials said two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed at the holy cave while an additional team has been deputed from Ganderbal district.

