UNSC holds closed-door meeting on J&K, China expresses concern about human rights situation

The UN Security Council Friday held a closed-door meeting to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. China, a permanent member of the security council, has said that UNSC members are concerned with the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

The meeting took place after Pakistan, backed by its all-weather ally China, requested “closed consultations” on the issue.

Beijing has approached Poland, which holds the UNSC presidency this month, to discuss Pakistan’s letter on India’s move to revoke special status for J&K and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

However, the outcome of the UNSC meeting will not be a formal pronouncement as the consultations are informal in nature. The meeting, which is open only to the five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members, is not being attended by India and Pakistan.

Advertising

The council began its deliberations at 10 am (7:30pm IST) in the Security Council Consultations Room. Interestingly, the discussions are not being held at the horse-shoe table in the Security Council Chamber, which is a more formal format for meetings.

Russia’s deputy permanent representative, Dimitry Polyanskiy told PTI before entering the meeting room that Moscow’s view is that it is a “bilateral issue” between India and Pakistan. Express Editorial | Rupture in history, stitching a future

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today discussed the Kashmir issue with US President Donald Trump over phone, reported PTI.

India diluted Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, scrapping special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre’s move has also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In reaction to India’s decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi. India has categorically conveyed to the international community that its move on Article 370 was an “internal matter” and advised Pakistan to “accept the reality”.

India will also track how the 15 UNSC members proceed on the issue, and whether there are any statements issued later, especially by the five permanent members, that refer to restrictions in the Valley or human rights violations.

In a setback to Pakistan’s intentions, the consultations on its letter to the Council are closed and informal and there will unlikely be a formal pronouncement after the meeting, diplomatic sources said.

On Thursday, Russian government sources told The Indian Express that Moscow’s position remains the same as it proceeds from the understanding that differences between India and Pakistan shall be resolved on a “bilateral” basis.

(With PTI and ENS inputs)