scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 06, 2020
Top news

Clinical trial: 17 volunteers given Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in Pune

"Seventeen healthy volunteers were administered Sputnik V vaccine in the last three days as part of human trials," Dr S K Raut, Head of Clinical Research Department of Noble Hospital here, said.

By: PTI | Pune | Updated: December 6, 2020 6:57:46 pm
coronavirus vaccine, corona vaccine, covid 19 vaccine india, Pfizer vaccine news, astrazeneca vaccine update, russia vaccine update, covid 19 vaccine update, novavax vaccine, UAE vaccine, oxford vaccine newsSputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). (File)

A total of 17 volunteers have been administered Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a Pune hospital as part of the human clinical trials, doctors said on Sunday.

Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). As per reports, India has purchased 100 million doses of the candidate from Russia.

Read | After Pfizer, Sputnik V: Russia says Covid-19 vaccine shows 92% efficacy

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Seventeen healthy volunteers were administered Sputnik V vaccine in the last three days as part of human trials,” Dr S K Raut, Head of Clinical Research Department of Noble Hospital here, said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The inoculation process began on Thursday, he added. “All the volunteers, who were administered the vaccine, will be under observation for the next few days,” Dr Raut added.

Opinion | The Foundations of Sputnik V

The selection of the volunteers was done as per the laid-down norms as they need to be healthy, doctors said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 06: Latest News

Advertisement