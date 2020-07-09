Clinical posting: Students protest as GMC Surat summons them

For students who stay outside the campus and are from other districts and states, college authorities informed them of the circular over the phone. (Representational) For students who stay outside the campus and are from other districts and states, college authorities informed them of the circular over the phone. (Representational)

Students of Government Medical College (GMC) in Surat took to Twitter to protest against a circular issued by the college, summoning MBBS students to be present in the college for clinical posting, failing which they would be deemed absent and not be allowed to sit for exams.

College authorities claimed that these students will be trained and then act as supporting staff at facilities where Covid patients are undergoing treatment.

The circular states, “Local students and those staying in the hostel… have to remain present in college. As per guidelines of the Medical Council of India, clinical posting is compulsory. Their accommodation, food and transport facilities will be made. Students who fail to comply will be treated as absent… and will not be eligible to appear for exams.”

For students who stay outside the campus and are from other districts and states, college authorities informed them of the circular over the phone.

After receiving the circular, 31 students proceeded for training as college authorities termed the pandemic a learning opportunity. The students union of GMC, on its Twitter handle, questioned the circular and demanded that clinical postings be voluntary, students be given stipends, relief in bond/internship, proper hotel stay and personal protective equipment (PPE).

GMC Dean J M Brahmbhatt said, “Only MBBS part-2 students are going to take part in the clinical posting… There are 131 such students, of which 31 have reported to us and others will come in a day or so. We have started giving them training to work as assisting staff. After a couple of days, they will be deployed at the New Civil Hospital…These students will work as clinical care assistants in Covid centres.”

The IMA Medical Students Network also posted on Twitter, “We request the dean of @gmc_Surat to revoke this order immediately…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd