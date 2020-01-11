Climate news aggregator launches dashboard to track progress of air pollution management plan

The programme aims to reduce 20-30 per cent PM 2.5 and 10 levels across the 122 cities by 2024, taking levels in 2017 as the base year. (Representational Image) The programme aims to reduce 20-30 per cent PM 2.5 and 10 levels across the 122 cities by 2024, taking levels in 2017 as the base year. (Representational Image)

A year after the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) on January 10, 2019, climate and energy news aggregator, http://www.carboncopy.info, has launched a dashboard — ncap.carboncopy.info — to track the progress of India’s national air pollution management plan, across a range of parameters like budget spending and improvement in PM levels.

The NCAP has identified 122 non-attainment cities in the country that did not meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for the period of 2011-15 under the National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP). The programme aims to reduce 20-30 per cent PM 2.5 and 10 levels across the 122 cities by 2024, taking levels in 2017 as the base year.

For at least 28 cities, where PM 10 level is more than 90 ug/m3, the Union Environment Ministry has allocated Rs 10 crore for two years. The cities include Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad among others. According to a statement released by the news aggregator, the initial data on the NCAP tracker is based on responses received under Right to Information Act, 2005 from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on budget disbursed to 28 non-attainment cities so far and the breakdown of expenses. Based on the list of actions each city is undertaking to meet its NCAP goals, the dashboard has identified five metrics — monitoring coverage, pollution mitigation, pollution clean-up, public engagement and awareness, and miscellaneous activities.

While Hyderabad has spent the maximum of Rs 7.8 crore on increased monitoring efforts among all 28 cities, Ahmedabad is trailing at Rs 80 lakh on installation and commissioning of CAAQMs. Meanwhile, Raipur is leading the way with green paving activities worth Rs 4.2 crore, while Surat has spent Rs 50 lakh on this activity so far, the statement added.

Ronak Sutaria, CEO, Urban Sciences, a low case air quality monitoring start-up, said, “Understanding what actions 122 cities — tier 1, 2 and 3 — across the country have taken and how much impact it has had in reducing particulate matter level is key to India’s success in taking on the air pollution challenge that we’re facing right now…”

The dashboard is a live interactive tool which provides data and information for better engagement between citizens and policy makers for clean air. The air pollution management plan tracker will also add transparency in tracking implementation, the statement said.

