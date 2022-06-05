Climate change: National human rights panel chief says developed world needs to do more

National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra on Sunday called on developed economies to “shoulder more responsibility for checking climate change without passing the burden of sacrifices on to the developing economies”.

In his message on the occasion of World Environment Day, Justice Mishra said “the concept of a global village can be realized only when the developed economies appreciate the need and aspirations of the people in developing economies to live in a world which is homogenous, and gives equal opportunity to all to realize the rights at par with their fellow human beings in developed nations”.

He said it was time to identify and plug gaps and act sternly against violators of norms in the implementation of environmental laws.

“Enforcement of policies the world over and sticking to the commitments made at global summits are of utmost significance for achieving the goal, Justice Mishra said, adding that India, despite its challenges of development, “has shown the way to the world by making a commitment…to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2070”.

“The responsibility is to be shared by the individuals–besides the efforts of systems of governance, including states, municipal authorities, panchayati raj institutions–on a war footing”, he said.

Stressing the need for preserving the green cover, he said this would require a “staggering schedule of afforestation and deforestation”.

Justice Mishra pointed out that in March, the commission, for the first time, set up a core group of experts and different stakeholders on environment, climate change and human rights to suggest measures to prevent, mitigate and minimise environment degradation. An advisory based on the suggestions of the core group was issued to the Centre and states recently on steps to be taken to achieve the objectives, according to Justice Mishra.

The former Supreme Court judge also said the “protection of environment is a constitutional duty and the observance and celebration of World Environment Day is to be essentially seen as a day of duty cast upon every human being at least not to harm our ecosystem, biodiversity and environment”.

After dwelling on the need to find a balance between the need for development and preserving our ecosystem and climate, Justice Mishra said, “As part of the global fraternity, we have to stick to the emission norms to allow us to breathe fresh and clean air. We have to save our green belts and prevent unmindful illegal mining and shrinking of waterbodies.”

The former judge also stressed the importance of solar and wind energies. Promotion of biofuel technologies and sharing them with others to develop alternative energy sources are also of importance, he added.