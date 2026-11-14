‘Intensifying’ El Niño to persist until March 2027; strongest ever since 1950, says NOAA

El Niño will continue to remain ‘strong’ to ‘very strong’ during the first quarter of 2027, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday.

The UN organisation further said that the current El Niño event continues to intensify, and would become the “strongest ever since 1950”. It is set to shatter all previously known records with respective to the sea surface temperatures along the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

El Niño is a naturally occurring phenomenon associated with warm seas along the equatorial Pacific Oceans. El Niño alters rain patterns, spikes temperatures, increases incidents of wild fires, leads to extreme weather in the form of fluids or droughts across the world.