Cleric among 4 held for UP mosque blast

Four people, including a cleric, were Wednesday arrested in connection with an explosion inside a mosque at Bairagipatti village in Kushinagar district two days ago.

They were identified as Maulana Azeemudin (28), Izhar, Aashiq and Javed. Three others — Qutubuddin Ansari, Ashfaq and Munna, all from the same village — are on the run.

The blast was earlier reported as an inverter battery explosion. But Kushinagar SP Vinod Kumar Mishra said the battery was found intact. He said some explosive substance, which was kept inside a room in the mosque, had exploded due to “heat”.

“During interrogation, Azeemudin told the police that around four months ago, a local, Qutubuddin Ansari, came to the mosque carrying a plastic bag and told him there was a powder inside. He asked him to keep it safe and ensure it did not come in contact with any other object. Ansari also told him that the material would be used at an appropriate time,” the SP said.

The SP said the motive behind the storage of the powder would be clear after Ansari’s arrest.

An ATS team, along with the police, is probing the case.

A case has been filed under IPC sections 147, 295 and 120-B, besides provisions of the Explosives Act and Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.