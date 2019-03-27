Clearance for anti-satellite missile test given over two years back: DRDO chief

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the success of Mission Shakti, DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy told PTI that the technology used for the anti-satellite missile test has been completely developed indigenously, the clearance of which was given over two years ago.

Advertising

“Clearance for anti-satellite missile project was given over 2 years back. Technology used for anti-satellite missile test has been completely developed indigenously,” PTI quoted Reddy as saying.

Watch: This is how the Anti Satellite Missile works

Praising DRDO’s progress in technology, Reddy said, “We have matured to develop technology which could achieve accuracy in terms of centimeters. The project was implemented in fastest way possible. It shows DRDO’s capability in doing such programmes.”

He further stated that the anti-satellite missile test has reflected DRDO’s capability and will act as a good deterrence.

Advertising

“It is a great achievement for India. Anti-satellite missile test has reflected our capability and will act as good deterrence,” Reddy added.

With this technological mission conducted by the DRDO, India becomes the fourth country, after US, China and Russia, with the capability to destroy a low-orbit satellite. A team of scientists were able to accomplish this feat within a span of 3 minutes and its significance lies in the fact that India has been successfully able to demonstrate its capability to interdict and intercept a satellite in outer space based on complete indigenous technology.

Earlier today, Modi said in his address to the nation that India successfully shot down a satellite in low earth orbit using an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile. “In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today. India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of Mission Shakti,” PM Modi said.

Explained | What Mission Shakti means for India

DRDO used its Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor which is part of the ongoing ballistic missile defence programme along with the technology where India has developed capability, thus making it an appropriate choice to ensure achieving the objectives set out in the mission.

Anti-satellite weapons (ASATs) are created to destroy or incapacitate satellites. There are many countries which have this capability, but only four countries — including India — have demonstrated their ASAT capabilities.