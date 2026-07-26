‘Our intention is clear…’: What Rajnath Singh said on possibility of talks with Pakistan

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the fallen soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War on the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, at Drass, in Ladakh. (@SpokespersonMoD/X via PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that no talks with Pakistan are in the offing, and that even if there were to be talks, they would only be about Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

“Our intention is clear. There will be no talks with Pakistan,” Singh said in his speech on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras. “If talks happen, they will happen only regarding POK, which is a part of India illegally occupied by Pakistan,” he said.

Twenty-seven years after the Indian Army forced Pakistan to withdraw from the Kargil peaks it had occupied, the Defence Minister warned the neighbouring country against any “misadventure”.