scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Clean Ganga? 29 sewage treatment plants in UP not complying with standards, shows report

The report shared by the UP government with the National Mission for Clean Ganga shows that the 29 non-complying STPs accounted for 15 per cent of total sewage treatment capacity in the state.

ganga news, indian expressAs per the report, there were 119 STPs with a sewage treatment capacity of 3,663.4 MLD against the estimated sewage generation of 5,500 MLD in the state—leaving a sewage treatment capacity gap of 1,836.6 MLD. (File)
Listen to this article
Clean Ganga? 29 sewage treatment plants in UP not complying with standards, shows report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Of the 111 operational sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Uttar Pradesh, 29 were not complying with the effluent discharge standards fixed by the Union Environment Ministry, shows a report available with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the apex body that implements the government’s ambitious Namami Gange scheme.

The monthly progress report for Uttar Pradesh for the period September-October 2022 shows that these 29 non-complying STPs accounted for 15 per cent (532.18 million litre per day or MLD) of the total sewage treatment capacity (3,663.4 MLD) in the state and were located along the main stem of river Ganga and its tributaries. This is significant in view of the gap in sewage treatment capacity in the state.

As per the report, there were 119 STPs with a sewage treatment capacity of 3,663.4 MLD against the estimated sewage generation of 5,500 MLD in the state—leaving a sewage treatment capacity gap of 1,836.6 MLD.

However, of the 119 STPs in the state, only 111 were operational, shows the report. The report shows that out of the 111 operational STPs in the state, 29 were found “non-complying” with effluent discharge standards notified by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for STPs on October 13, 2017.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

As per the environment ministry’s standards, the pH value, which measures how acidic/basic water is, should be 6.5-9.0; BOD (Biochemical oxygen demand), which is a test to identify biological decomposable substances, should be less than 20mg/l; the TSS (Total Suspended Solids), which are the waterborne particles that exceed 2 microns in size, should be less than 50mg/l; and Fecal Coliform (FC) should be less than 1000 MPN (most probable number)/100 ml.

Out of the 29 non-complying STPs, seven were under Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), while 22 were under the state’s urban development department and other agencies, shows the report, shared by the Uttar Pradesh government to the NMCG on November 21, 2022.

The seven non-complying STPs of UPJN-Rural accounted for a combined sewage treatment capacity of 188.5 MLD and were located along the main stem of river Ganga and its tributaries in different districts, including Kanpur, Hapur, Mathura and Bulandshahr. The remaining 22 non-complying STPs under UDD/others accounted for 343.68 MLD and were located across Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Mathura and Greater Noida.

Advertisement

The non-compliance of the STPs in Uttar Pradesh is significant in view of the Centre’s focus on Uttar Pradesh. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat himself has travelled several times to the state. The first meeting of the National Ganga Council was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2019 at Kanpur. Besides, out of 177 sewerage treatment projects sanctioned under the Namami Gange scheme to date, a maximum of 59 projects have been sanctioned for Uttar Pradesh. Out of the total expenditure of Rs 11,707 crore incurred on sewerage projects under Namami Gange, a maximum of Rs 4,481 crore has been spent in UP.

Sewage Treatment Project Under the Namami Gange

  Sanctioned   Completed
Name of State No of Projects Capacity (MLD) Network (km) Cost (in Rs. Cr)  Expenditure (in Rs. Cr) No of projects  MLD Created/ Network (km)
Rehabilitated
Uttar Pradesh 59 1,979 1,866 11,942 4,481 33 679 1,797

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 10:43 IST
Next Story

Life in an IIT: ‘It’s a world full of opportunities’, says IIT-Guwahati student

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close